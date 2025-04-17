BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilian Aliens Rule the Lower Astral. Part 3
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
115 views • 5 months ago

* DISCLAIMER * The author speaks of the astral spheres which are controlled by the reptilians. If you want to escape, you have to make contact with your higher soul parts, the oversoul. You can only reach the higher planes in your mental body.


SOURCE: ConsciousAwareness "Peggy Kane Interview on Reptilians, Death, Near Death Experiences, and EVP" https://t1p.de/i5dhc


PART 1: "Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8


PART 2: " Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: The Afterlife Indoctrination Center in the Astral Realm. Part 2" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbI-wSdgjkc


Peggy Kane discusses her odyssey into the strange realms of EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomena) and RS (Reverse Speech), which led her into ongoing conversations with the dead now residing in the lower astral world. Her research also led to a multi-year contact with one Francis Haley, an endentured servant-turned adventurer who died in 1830. As she explored further, Ms. Kane is now convinced that a reptilian ET race from Orion has taken control of this lower astral realm. Her hypothesis also suggests that the reptilian ET "gods" colonized our Earth long ago, and continue to use Earth humans as a slave race and food source. Peggy Kane has disappeared from the internet for some time now and there is no trace of her to be found.


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


RELATED TO CHRISTIANITY:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Jesus was a Usurper and John the Baptist was the True Christ"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2i87LowyC8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx

"Remote Viewing Disproves Prophecy" https://tinyurl.com/4b4t7u9m


Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5


Keywords
aliensanunnakiufogiantsnephilimafterlifeparanormalastral travelmysterysoul trapgreysbigfootreincarnationcryptidsalien abductionreptilan aliens
