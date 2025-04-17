Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilian Aliens Rule the Lower Astral. Part 3

* DISCLAIMER * The author speaks of the astral spheres which are controlled by the reptilians. If you want to escape, you have to make contact with your higher soul parts, the oversoul. You can only reach the higher planes in your mental body.





SOURCE: ConsciousAwareness "Peggy Kane Interview on Reptilians, Death, Near Death Experiences, and EVP" https://t1p.de/i5dhc





PART 1: "Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8





PART 2: " Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: The Afterlife Indoctrination Center in the Astral Realm. Part 2" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbI-wSdgjkc





Peggy Kane discusses her odyssey into the strange realms of EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomena) and RS (Reverse Speech), which led her into ongoing conversations with the dead now residing in the lower astral world. Her research also led to a multi-year contact with one Francis Haley, an endentured servant-turned adventurer who died in 1830. As she explored further, Ms. Kane is now convinced that a reptilian ET race from Orion has taken control of this lower astral realm. Her hypothesis also suggests that the reptilian ET "gods" colonized our Earth long ago, and continue to use Earth humans as a slave race and food source. Peggy Kane has disappeared from the internet for some time now and there is no trace of her to be found.





