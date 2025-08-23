Pope Leo XIV has drawn a sharp line by affirming Judas’s damnation, directly contradicting Pope Francis’s suggestion that Judas may not be in hell. Rooted in Scripture and tradition, Leo’s stance offers clarity where modernism has sown confusion, and Catholics are urged to ground themselves in eternal truths.





Beyond this, the episode highlights Denzel Washington’s call to “pray more,” the repeated arrests of UK pro-lifer Isabel Vaughan-Spruce for silent prayer, and Donald Trump’s surprising remarks on heaven alongside his support for Catholic prisoner Jimmy Lai. Together, these stories reveal the urgent need for courage, prayer, and steadfast faith in an age of persecution.





Rubio’s State Department Rebukes Britain’s Persecution of Praying Christians ✅

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/rubios-state-department-rebukes-britains-persecution-praying-christians







