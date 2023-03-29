Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 29, 2023 - Trans school shooter showcases how WOKE culture produces dangerously deranged youth

0:00 Intro

2:37 Nashville Shooting

14:04 Jobs Impacted by AI

22:20 Interview with Ann Vandersteel

1:06:22 Interview with Jason Fyk





- We have entered the realm of trans murderers targeting Christians for extermination

- The "woke" culture pushes children into mass mental illness

- Trans people call for "Day of Vengeance" against everybody else

- Public schools have become mass mental illness FACTORIES for children

- The TRANS movement is driven by Luciferianism, rejection of God and God's gifts to humanity

- 80 percent of workers to be impacted by AI as WOKE AI takes over the world

- Ann Vandersteel talks medical genocide, depopulation, bioweapons and the next plandemic

- Jason Fyk reveals how the courts got Sec. 230 WRONG, unleashing decades of unlawful censorship





