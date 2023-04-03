BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kooka Shooka - An Australian Log Of Claims.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
7 views • 04/03/2023

Who are we fighting?


What do we want?


If you don't know who your enemy is, you are lambs to the slaughter. It's a "global" crime syndicate, full of secret societies and institutions.


Name the enemy, put the spotlight on them.


This is a symbolic document, meant to capture the hopes, dreams and aspirations of people who know what's going on. Unity in the Freedom Movement is like herding cats. It doesn't matter if we don't like each other.


This is not an organisation, it's a common set of goals. Will you support it?


I commend this to you.


Kooka Shooka - An Australian Log of Claims.


John James Wilson


https://roobsflyers.com/pdf/kooka-shooka-an-australian-log-of-claims


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


australialog of claimskooka shooka
