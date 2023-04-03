© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who are we fighting?
What do we want?
If you don't know who your enemy is, you are lambs to the slaughter. It's a "global" crime syndicate, full of secret societies and institutions.
Name the enemy, put the spotlight on them.
This is a symbolic document, meant to capture the hopes, dreams and aspirations of people who know what's going on. Unity in the Freedom Movement is like herding cats. It doesn't matter if we don't like each other.
This is not an organisation, it's a common set of goals. Will you support it?
I commend this to you.
Kooka Shooka - An Australian Log of Claims.
John James Wilson
https://roobsflyers.com/pdf/kooka-shooka-an-australian-log-of-claims
