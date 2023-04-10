How Hillary Clinton Crashes Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (Video from 9-29-2018)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A viewer wrote us: "By any chance, Douglas and Tyla, do you still have that video, that you created a long time ago, I think it was titled, "Trains, Plains and Automobiles"? It talked about how they are all controlled by computers. I forgot what year you did it but it was great!"
We have reposted it here for your to view and share with your downline.