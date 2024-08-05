New Earth Summit Q&A with sarita sol, Deborah Jane Sutton, Edward Fitzgerald.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#meditation #manifesting #healing
It was wonderful to catch up with 3 of the speakers from the New Earth Summit, Deborah Jane Sutton, Edward Fitzgerald and Sarita Sol. More gems of wisdom and personal experiences were shared about how we can navigate these times, especially as the unconscious becomes conscious. We discussed how to manage behavior in the external that is being acted out in the collective field right now.
Alison can be found @Sensitive-Spirit