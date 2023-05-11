BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
163 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Worthy Is The Lamb, A Discussion In The African Bush
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
60 views • 05/11/2023

In Episode 163 we have a change of scenery. On our way back from a camp meeting in Namibia, we camped next to the Okavango River in the Caprivi strip in the North of Namibia, bordering Angola and Botswana. Here between the lush trees and beautiful chirping birds, we discuss the hope filled prophecy of the only person worthy to open the seals of the scroll in Revelation 5. The Spirit of Prophecy admonishes that is of great importance for all who are to act a part in the work of God in the last days, to study this chapter carefully. Worthy is the Lamb. Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

