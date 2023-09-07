BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
INFLATION IS KILLING MILLENNIALS! - The Great Reset Is Here! - What You NEED To Know
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
344 views • 09/07/2023

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the shocking levels of inflation being witnessed across the board as we move into a new economic era.

The Great Reset is all about not only transforming the human spirit into a demoralized transhumanist pit of misery but also moving the economic order from the west to the east. This is currently happening with BRICS and it's happening at the same time as the US economic order is collapsing.

Countless viral videos show millennials losing their minds on Tiktok, Twitter, Instagram and elsewhere over the fact that no matter how much they make, they cannot afford to live. Inflation is destroying all of their opportunities as they work day and night to sustain themselves and/or their families.

In this video, we explain the root cause of inflation, how it affects younger people as the boomer generation slowly dies off and what we can expect from this massive economic shift in the coming few years.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2023

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticseconomymarketsnwoconspiracybidenhyperinflationhousing marketfinanceinflationvoluntaryisminvestingjosh sigurdsongreat resettim picciottwambidenomics
