BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Solomon's Gold Series - Part 6: Little Known History of Ophir. Philippines History
TheGodCulture
TheGodCulture
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 10 months ago
Many know little about the rich history of the Philippines. In this video, you will discover that even in the Philippines, this history, though well-documented, is little known. This will lead to Ophir over and over again and one must wonder why scholars are so ignorant regarding this including many academics in the Philippines who simply have not done their research but accept manipulated, trash history absent abundant such references that indisputably lead there. One must wonder why it is that academics in the Philippines remain ignorant of this even opposing any mention of Ophir in their history chat rooms in fact. We live in a paradigm that plays to willing ignorance. No longer. It's time to know this history and understand who Ophir and Tarshish were and are as a matter of record. No other nation has this history and it is laughable that in light of this anyone could even attempt such futile debate. It's your turn to watch, test, and learn. Yah Bless.

Now Available in Podcast Audio Format Internationally: https://www.thegodculture.com/podcast
(Includes Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Free on our website.)

Alternative Video Platforms Now Available:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheGodCulture
Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/TheGodCulture

For Our Books in eBook (Free) or Print:
The Search For King Solomon’s Treasure, Ophir Philippines Coffee Table Book, The Book of Jubilees: The Torah Calendar, 2nd Esdras: The Hidden Book of Prophecy, REST: The Case For Sabbath:

OphirInstitute.com
(All Books. Links to Amazon and Shopee PH for your area.)
2Esdras.org
BookOfJubilees.org
RestSabbath.org
LeviteBible.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-God-Culture-Original-376627072897316
Parler Facebook Alternative: https://parler.com/user/TheGodCulture
Website: thegodculture.com

For the many that are having difficulty with YouTube working properly, here are Series' Playlists:

Solomon’s Gold Series Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi4PhVocfJEi1oZRRj0AWnzx

Answers In Jubilees Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi7bU2SrP84nw1EyRAqpQqsP

Answers In 2nd Esdras Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6ULjeic8lJP63WRyOiW9yp

Flood Series Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi7FQ7HiGJcODyJEoBP7-0Md

Lost Tribes Series Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi7nzrJvNB4pKWG8gFOe9xDA

Original Canon Series Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi5IdRs0Efb9L0oyVL3E9r1f

Sabbath Series Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6Fd6BamniTVm5SsNi2mZPy

RESOLVED: Doctrines of Men Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi49L5WkYemQh72yDwV0Ye7Y

Feasts of YHWH Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi4YXMnaHTYiJw-mDuBqvNtP

The Name of God Series Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi4xaPtUfKykVU0HbOZK-LeJ

100 Clues The Philippines Is Ophir:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi5gq1FV4RlgEAKP7WRCLca9

Find The Garden of Eden Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi4KPuAcFq4Bx4A2l8dmcfxP

Rivers from Eden Theory Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6Xt-ts2C1QVz-ZnAZxicWJ Revelation Series Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6WYQajRSk9iP5tc_Oi5k1j

Prophetic Warning Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi4jpVYhQ8s5Ad_bZN69nVVh

When Was Jesus Born Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6nC0qdzNGBvSt8jK3xmIU5

Commandments of the New Testament Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi5jcicc67_G3Tc-C0pN0WJv

All Tagalog Videos Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi7uDwFBB6Qn_DEl4FRu_Nwk

All Spanish Narrated Videos Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi5EtdquviZxBfc8R-Chw3ij

If you can't find your comment below it's because it fell into one of the following categories listed:

☑️ It was useless especially attempting debate in ignorance of this video or our position in which we typically point you to in the video
☑️ It was a personal attack, name calling or about our families
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history and most likely are a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
☑️ You have a pattern of committing cyber libel, gross negligence, harassment such as communist/Jesuit-style bloggers who have continued to remain illiterate in comprehension of even sentences and words executing demonic fraud of the Bible, History and Science.
☑️ You sound like any of the above whether intended or not.

Our channel, our rules. Yah Bless.
Keywords
noahduterteedenjehovah witnesstimothy jay schwab philippines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy