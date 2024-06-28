© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Solomon's Gold Series - Part 6: Little Known History of Ophir. Philippines History
23 views • 10 months ago
Many know little about the rich history of the Philippines. In this video, you will discover that even in the Philippines, this history, though well-documented, is little known. This will lead to Ophir over and over again and one must wonder why scholars are so ignorant regarding this including many academics in the Philippines who simply have not done their research but accept manipulated, trash history absent abundant such references that indisputably lead there. One must wonder why it is that academics in the Philippines remain ignorant of this even opposing any mention of Ophir in their history chat rooms in fact. We live in a paradigm that plays to willing ignorance. No longer. It's time to know this history and understand who Ophir and Tarshish were and are as a matter of record. No other nation has this history and it is laughable that in light of this anyone could even attempt such futile debate. It's your turn to watch, test, and learn. Yah Bless.
