Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.100 - The Best Highlights with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





August 8, 2023





It’s our 100th episode of “Living Divine Mercy”! Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, for a special one-hour program as he presents a “greatest hits” of memorable stories from the first two seasons of the program. You’ll be inspired and amazed at God is always in action saving lives and souls, be they humble or famous, young or old.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation!





