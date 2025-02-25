Want to Know When the Financial Crash Happens? 02/25/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we take a look at what might happen when President Trump and Elon Musk go to Fort Knox but find out that there is no gold. What implications would that hold for our Nation? Is that the start of the Fall of the Dollar?
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00Stock Market Crash
02:42Gold
08:04Trump to visit Fort Knox
11:32China to Fall
22:00DOGE & Credit Card Changes
25:10Central Bank Bailout