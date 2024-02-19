Ministry of Defense of Russia - Avdeevka is liberated (sorry this was posted yesterday, 18th, so I'm late)

The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces under the command of Colonel General Andrei Mordvichyov have taken full control of Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic), which was a powerful defensive node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





As a result of offensive actions, an area of about 32 square kilometres has been liberated from the Ukrainian nationalists.





The enemy losses in the fighting for Avdeevka, over the past 24 hours, were more than 1,500 servicemen.

Under the continuous fire of the Russian troops, only some scattered formations of Ukrainian militants managed to leave Avdeevka in a hurry, abandoning their weapons and military hardware.





The order of the AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrsky to abandon the city was issued only a day after the Ukrainian troops began their uncontrolled escaping from Avdeevka.





At present, measures are being taken to finally clear the city of militants, block Ukrainian units that left the city and settled at the Avdeevka Coke Plant.





The liberation of Avdeevka has made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk, thereby making it significantly safer from terrorist attacks by the Kiev criminal regime.





Information about the advance of Russian troops was not made public until the enemy was completely defeated and the city was taken under control.





The troops of the Tsentr Group of Forces continue offensive operations for the further liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic from the Ukrainian nationalists.



