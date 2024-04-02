Keys Bridges Waters Soul.169 911. 322 Abraham Accords. Key to USA.10/7.Red Heifers. Israel. Damascus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They have made a covenant with death and hell that will not stand. Why? Because Jesus has the keys! There is a significant uptick in the manifestations of spiritual war happening! Will you know as these things unfold what is of God? The deceit will only get more seductive and subtle and sneaky slimy smoooth.. So much so that if it were possible they shall deceive the very elect! I pray with all love, sincerity and humility that YOU are saved and secure in Christ Jesus. His grace and peace be with you all!
https://www.axios.com/2024/04/01/iranian-general-israel-airstrike-assassination
https://israel365news.com/355195/the-amazing-journey-of-the-red-heifers-from-texas-to-israel/
God bless you!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
