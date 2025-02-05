BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Its All Fun And Games Until Your Coup Against America Gets Defunded
glock 1911
155 views • 7 months ago

Armed FBI raid on peaceful J6 protestor-https://x.com/JohnStrandUSA/status/1863963710890418489   Commie rep calls for violent insurrection against America-https://x.com/unlimited_ls/status/1886917917138125235   Mike Benz tells us how USAID does CIA's dirty work-https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1887062140843958477   https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2025/02/04/a-midnight-home-invasion-nightmare/   bill gates making more threats as usual-https://banned.video/watch?id=67a270323fadd3840ea26d87   Election fraud investigator reveals deep state machinations-https://banned.video/watch?id=67a2b4a93fadd3840ea8df19   Denzel Washington shows blatant racism of condescending white liberals-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xk2DlQuog6E&t=71s   Harrison Smith on USAID musical in Ireland-https://banned.video/watch?id=67a24eb0b49658e366357be9

Keywords
preppinghomesteadingsurvival
