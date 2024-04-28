BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Could Goliath Have Been 9 Feet Tall?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
The Bible says that Goliath of Gath was six cubits and a span (1 Samuel 17:4, Masoretic Text). Various ones put that to be between 8 feet 6 inches to 9 feet 9 inches? Skeptics say that was not possible, and that his height grew because of exaggerations. Could Wikipedia or Daniel Hays be right that the wrong height has been pushed? Is there skeletal evidence that points to people being that tall 3,000 or so years ago? Did David kill Goliath? Is there any archaeological evidence that the Philistines even used names like 'Goliath' three thousand years ago? What about the so-called 'Goliath Ostracon'? Were David and Goliath real or just myths? What about the ‘Qeiyafa Ostracon’? Do scholars know true facts that contradict the Bible? What about the Exodus? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters.


A written article of related interest is available titled 'Goliath and 10 foot tall people?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/old-testament-history/goliath-and-10-foot-tall-people/

