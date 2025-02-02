⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (2 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one motorised infantry brigade and one air assault brigade of the AFU near Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 troops, two motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades and one tank brigade of the AFU near Kondrashovka, Kolodeznoye, Kislovka, Monachinovka (Kharkov region), and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 295 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, one MLRS combat vehicle, and four field artillery guns. Two ammunition depots and one electronic warfare station were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Ulakly, Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 200 troops, two motor vehicles, one MLRS combat vehicle, and seven field artillery guns, including two NATO-made guns. Four AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued to engage in active offensive operations. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, one assault regiment of the AFU, and one Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Lysovka, Nadezhdinka, Shevchenko, Uspenovka, Andreyevka, and Kotlino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 515 troops, one tank, six armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns, including one NATO-made gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of five mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and one marine brigade near Veseloye, Burlatskoye, Razliv, Razdolnoye, Rovnopol, Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kalinovskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 140 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles. Five field artillery guns, including one NATO-made gun, were wiped out.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and two coastal defence brigades of the AFU near Rabotino, Primorskoye (Zaporozhye region), and Antonovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, three motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and two electronic warfare stations. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, fuel depots used by AFU, as well as engaged manpower and hardware of Ukrainian armed formations in 153 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile and 44 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 42,139 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,997 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,513 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,129 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,127 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.