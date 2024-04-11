KINGDOM - Animated Short Film

Can art reveal, transform, and inspire? What does it take to redeem a culture left in ruins?

KINGDOM is an audio-visual experience that serves as a template for empowerment. It models the path of awakening in the face of adversity, becoming whole, and confronting inner and outer darkness in order to transform it. The film's visual and musical arrangement imprints a more courageous way of being. With repeated viewings, this imprint strengthens and becomes available to the viewer as an inner knowing.

It's against immense odds, that the brilliance of one's soul spark ignites – and it's through the unison of our sparks that the purifying inferno of Truth blazes. One flame to ignite an inferno. Et Lux in Tenebris.

Written, Directed, and Animated by: Lubomir Arsov

Executive Producer: Aubrey Marcus – Chakaruna Media

Original Score Composed and Produced by: Daniel Dubb

Born A Legend Composed by: Secession Studios

Additional Music & SFX by: Kyle Steven Gollob

Additional Compositing by: Salar Salahi

KINGDOM was created in service of personal and collective empowerment, in this moment of need. To support the artist, please donate.

Ⓒ Lubomir Arsov 2024

