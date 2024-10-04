© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BILL C-63 is coming
Mirrored Content
Bill C-63 is one of the most dangerous pieces of legislation in Canadian history. If passed, Justin Trudeau’s Online Harms Act will silence conservatives on social media for fear that they might end up in prison...that’s not a joke.
For spreading “hate speech” online, a Canadian could be given a life sentence. The Attorney General could force you to wear a tracking device if he believes you MIGHT commit “hate speech” offences in the future.
This is what is being debated right now on the floor on the House of Commons.
