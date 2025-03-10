How Do We Know Redemption Is Real? (The Three Proofs of Redemption Explained!)

What proof do we have that redemption is real? How do we know that the blood of Jesus was enough to satisfy God's justice? In this episode of Let's Talk, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the three-fold proof of redemption—historical, factual, and experiential.



🔹 Historical Proof – Jesus Christ came over 2,000 years ago and fulfilled His promise to redeem us.

🔹 Factual Proof – His resurrection is the most well-documented event in history, proving that God accepted His sacrifice.

🔹 Experiential Proof – Those who trust in Christ can testify to the transformation and freedom from sin.



If you’ve ever wondered how you can be sure that you are redeemed, this episode will give you the answers straight from the Word of God!



📖 Key Bible Verses:



1 Peter 1:20-21 – Proof from Scripture

Mark 10:45 – Jesus came to give His life a ransom for many

Philippians 2:6-8 – Christ's humility and obedience to the cross

Romans 8:34 – Christ's resurrection and intercession for us



✝️ If you are unsure of your salvation, Jesus has already paid for your redemption. All you need to do is accept Him. Don’t wait—turn to Him today!



🔔 Subscribe & Share: If this message blessed you, please like, comment, and share it with others so more people can hear about the power of redemption!



#Redemption #Salvation #JesusSaves #FaithInGod #ChristianPodcast #BibleTruth #GospelMessage #LetsTalkPodcast #BiblicalTeaching #ChristianFaith #EternalLife