How Do We Know Redemption Is Real? (The Three Proofs of Redemption Explained!)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
11 views • 6 months ago

What proof do we have that redemption is real? How do we know that the blood of Jesus was enough to satisfy God's justice? In this episode of Let's Talk, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the three-fold proof of redemption—historical, factual, and experiential.

🔹 Historical Proof – Jesus Christ came over 2,000 years ago and fulfilled His promise to redeem us.
🔹 Factual Proof – His resurrection is the most well-documented event in history, proving that God accepted His sacrifice.
🔹 Experiential Proof – Those who trust in Christ can testify to the transformation and freedom from sin.

If you’ve ever wondered how you can be sure that you are redeemed, this episode will give you the answers straight from the Word of God!

📖 Key Bible Verses:

    1 Peter 1:20-21 – Proof from Scripture
    Mark 10:45 – Jesus came to give His life a ransom for many
    Philippians 2:6-8 – Christ's humility and obedience to the cross
    Romans 8:34 – Christ's resurrection and intercession for us

✝️ If you are unsure of your salvation, Jesus has already paid for your redemption. All you need to do is accept Him. Don’t wait—turn to Him today!

🔔 Subscribe & Share: If this message blessed you, please like, comment, and share it with others so more people can hear about the power of redemption!

#Redemption #Salvation #JesusSaves #FaithInGod #ChristianPodcast #BibleTruth #GospelMessage #LetsTalkPodcast #BiblicalTeaching #ChristianFaith #EternalLife

Keywords
eternal lifejesus christsalvationbible studychristianityresurrectionbiblical truthspiritual growthchristian livingbible truthredemptionchristian faith1 peter 1gospel messagefaith in godjesus savesbiblical teachingchristian podcastgods promisechristian encouragementlet-s talk podcastproof of redemptionmark 10-45philippians 2romans 8-34
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Praise

00:44The Promise of Redemption

01:38Three-Fold Proof of Redemption

02:27Historical Proof of Redemption

03:20Factual Proof of Resurrection

05:30Experiential Proof of Redemption

07:17Living a Redeemed Life

08:44Invitation to Accept Redemption

10:14Final Blessings and Farewell

