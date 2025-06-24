Trump Lures Iran into “Peace” Trap (Again) - Continues Decades-Spanning Regime-Change Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▪️After repeatedly lying to Iran, attacking it amid negotiations designed specifically to lure it into complacency, then announcing a 2 week deadline to decide on strikes on Iran that took place hours later, US President Trump is claiming a ceasefire was agreed to;
▪️Iran would need to be beyond naive to accept or trust any word or action by the US - the US has not spent decades trying to topple Iran amid its regional murder spree to suddenly abandon it - its ENTIRE global aspirations hinge on it - it has used Israel as a conduit to launder its war crimes & provocations through & will continue to;
▪️To effect regime change, the US would benefit most by luring Iranian leaders out of cover & striking them, provoking retaliations & further war;
▪️Iran requires not a "Libya model," but a "North Korea model" or else this process will repeat itself until it concludes in Washington and Wall Street's favor;
▪️The same "experts" who failed to see this war coming in the first place are now citing 5D chess strategies to explain how the Trump administration somehow averted a war entirely of its (and the establishment it serves) own creation and design to begin with;
▪️The US will only stop when (1) people stop falling for this through excessive delusion, and (2) the rest of the world unites to force the US to stop;
▪️If a genuine ceasefire is reached, it will likely have been the work of Russia and China quietly forcing the US to, through private but sufficient threats coupled with a graceful public exit ramp - though the chances of the US honoring it hover around 0%;
Where to Find Brian's Work:
Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic
Mirrored - The New Atlas
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/