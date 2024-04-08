Y2K, Eclipse, Monkeypox, Ebola, Covid, Bird Flu again, Cover for?

Dr Judy Mikovits: One last story I should tell you is we have all the samples and God's preserved them throughout no matter what hits...

Clay Clark: I want to get your reaction. You are one of the few people I know that reads the Bible consistently, who also studies science and is also consistently delivering a very measured response to things

Dr Judy Mikovits: Again, it's fear porn. It'll be nice because the streets will be empty and I don't have to worry about LA traffic...

Clay Clark: For y2k, did you wrap yourself in foil and bury yourself down in a bunker to get ready for y2k?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Actually, I was leading the lab of antiviral drug mechanisms. My job was to make sure none of the freezers went off. So the cell lines that we now know are harboring their bioweapons and had been cultured since the 60s, that those cell lines didn't thaw out, of course, so I had to stay home.

So no, we did what we always do. We drank champagne, and my husband and I took the party to Fort Dietrich and I hung out in the lab and made sure the freezers didn't shut down, which they didn't.

So that's why the end of Plague of Corruption: One last story I should tell you is we have all the samples and God's preserved them throughout no matter what hits. So, no problem with y2k, that was the first time they perpetrated the fraud on "Oh, everything's gonna fall apart, our financial industries, and it didn't work. And it's like they're doing monkey pox and cow pox and Ebola. Yeah, you did all that it was bird flu. Oh, yeah, you're bringing back bird flu. That's because you're covering up all this stuff you've been shooting us with for 40 years unchecked!

