The Good, Bad, and Ugly in the Weight Loss Industry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If you're looking to lose weight, you need to know that most of the products and weight loss diets you see are bad and sometimes downright ugly. Avoid the worst, and choose the best, with this weight loss advice.
* Get a free program consult with Derek here: https://healingthebody.ca/free-program-consultation-derek-henry/
* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21