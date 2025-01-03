HUGE: BANK FAILURES & DIGITAL ID! - Trump Admin May Abolish The FDIC! - Open Door For CBDCs!

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about a potentially historic move that could be made under the Trump administration where regulators may actually abolish the FDIC (Federal Depositor Insurance Corporation).

While the FDIC is bankrupt and obviously a nefarious entity, this could lead to the monopolization of bank control being put in the hands of the state in a more centralized way. This is an open door to CBDCs.

Some are saying it will be taken over by the Federal Reserve or even Treasury which is almost desperate considering the FDIC cannot cover bank deposits, especially in a bank run scenario and it is not funded by the government, however if collateralized by the state, it opens the door to utilizing CBDCs as an "emergency replacement" in a crisis.

This appears to be a trap.

Will the stage be set for collapse under Trump by the shadow banking cartel?

Will his administration fall for the technocratic trick to force the United States into the Great Reset agenda including digital ID and rations?





