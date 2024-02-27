Extreme Temperature 🌡 Change!!! February 27th 2024 12:08pm -- DAVENPORT IOWA

Almost 60 degree temperature change in twelve hours... With the wind chill, it will feel like a 74° difference in 12 hours....

