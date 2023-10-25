And We Know 10.25.2023 Warmongers exposed, Censoring cont., Clinton rocked, Traitors exposed, OZ, Pray!

LT of And We Know





Oct 25, 2023





President Trump gave one of the greatest speeches ever…uncovering so many things we have been waiting for. The unveiling of all those wanting war continues, the voter fraud information keeps moving forward, the folks taking deals to move against Trump are falling into place and the Clinton world gets rocked. Here we go.





Scotty on Trump Iran and X https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1093





Someone wonderful has put together this list of resources. https://t.me/c/1716023008/212905





It's interesting to watch them inch ever closer in their ultimate goal of shutting down Trump by targeting his lawyers, especially one as weak as Jenna.

https://t.me/PepeMatter/17433





I’m old enough to remember when Jenna Ellis was making statements like this one about the 2020 Election… https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/5039





Lindsay Graham says he believes in free speech as he demands for reporter to be kicked out for asking a question in his "bbipartisan invasion support group" got together. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17435





Geneva houses evil https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/cutting-head-snake-swiss-banker-pascal-najadi-calls/





FLASHBACK: Rep. Mike Johnson Catches FBI Director Christopher Wray in "Disinformation" Lies https://t.me/c/1716023008/213374





“As the Bible says, blessed are the peacemakers… I’ll be your peacemaker. And I am the only candidate who can make this promise to you: I will prevent World War III.” https://t.me/traceytray17/176052

