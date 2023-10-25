BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 10.25.2023 Warmongers exposed, Censoring cont., Clinton rocked, Traitors exposed, OZ, Pray!
91 views • 10/25/2023

LT of And We Know


Oct 25, 2023


President Trump gave one of the greatest speeches ever…uncovering so many things we have been waiting for. The unveiling of all those wanting war continues, the voter fraud information keeps moving forward, the folks taking deals to move against Trump are falling into place and the Clinton world gets rocked. Here we go.


Scotty on Trump Iran and X https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1093


Someone wonderful has put together this list of resources. https://t.me/c/1716023008/212905


It's interesting to watch them inch ever closer in their ultimate goal of shutting down Trump by targeting his lawyers, especially one as weak as Jenna.

https://t.me/PepeMatter/17433


I’m old enough to remember when Jenna Ellis was making statements like this one about the 2020 Election… https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/5039


Lindsay Graham says he believes in free speech as he demands for reporter to be kicked out for asking a question in his "bbipartisan invasion support group" got together. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17435


Geneva houses evil https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/cutting-head-snake-swiss-banker-pascal-najadi-calls/


FLASHBACK: Rep. Mike Johnson Catches FBI Director Christopher Wray in "Disinformation" Lies https://t.me/c/1716023008/213374


“As the Bible says, blessed are the peacemakers… I’ll be your peacemaker. And I am the only candidate who can make this promise to you: I will prevent World War III.” https://t.me/traceytray17/176052

——————————

trump president clinton censoring christian money war voter fraud warmongers scam speech traitors trillions audits lt and we know exposing evil
