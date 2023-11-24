Jesus Is Coming Back!

Jesus was born to a virgin some 2,000 years ago to live a sinless life, set up his church, die on the cross for our sins and be resurrected. When he comes back the second time, He will come as the conquering Messiah, the King of kings and Lord of lords, decimating the armies of the Antichrist and sending him and his false prophet to the Lake of Fire.

Furthermore, holy angels will execute every man, woman and child who has taken the Mark of the Beast and Satan will be bound and thrown into prison. Jesus will supernaturally restore the earth to the beauty it had before Adam and Eve sinned and rule the world in justice and righteousness for a thousand years.

At the end Satan will be released to deceive the masses in his last fight against God. Then the Great White Throne Judgment takes place where all the people from Cain to the last unsaved person will be cast into the Lake of Fire. Afterwards, God will dissolve the universe and create a new one with no sin and we will finally see our heavenly Father in all His splendor and He will appear to us as one person. All this is reserved for those who are born again. Is your name written in the Book of Life?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1313.pdf

RLJ-1313 -- OCTOBER 23, 2011

