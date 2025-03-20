Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 20, 2025 - Shocking discoveries: Giza pyramids sub-structure, Tartaria, ancient civilizations and hidden technology

- Giza Pyramid Discovery and Gold Market Update (0:00)

- Middle East Conflict and Gold Price Predictions (2:59)

- Song Release and Judicial Coup in America (10:33)

- Giza Pyramid Complex and Ancient Civilizations (20:20)

- Ancient Civilizations and Historical Conspiracies (35:52)

- Gold Backs and Market Trends (1:03:43)

- Gold Backs and Future Market Predictions (1:22:03)

- Gold Backs vs. ETFs: Counterparty Risk and Authenticity (1:23:24)

- Manipulation of Gold and Silver Markets (1:26:00)

- Debate on the True Nature of Money (1:27:29)

- Trump's Potential Gold-Backed Currency (1:30:18)

- Legal Tender and Gold Coins (1:32:46)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (1:36:10)





