Destruction Without End: Targeting Sports Fields

A continuous policy against the Palestinians, demolishing, killing and deporting, in the hearing and sight of the world that does not move from the town of Rafat, northwest of Jerusalem, The interview, Ayman Fund, one of the owners of the stadium that was demolished
Reporting: momen somrain
Filmed: 18/11/2024
