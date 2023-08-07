The Dark Side of Chevelle’s Niratias Album

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Self Destructor is listed on Chevelle’s 9th album Niratias, which is an acronym for “Nothing Is Real And This Is A Simulation“.
The music video features both Pete and Sam dressed as the “men in black”. They locate an astronaut seeking to hide an alien artifact in a forest.
The term “men in black” was first coined by John A Keel, a UFO researcher who reveals a darker side to the spacemen...
Shownotes https://theonerds.net/pete-sam-loeffler-chevelle-demons/
📬 Get email updates https://theonerds.substack.com/?showWelcome=true