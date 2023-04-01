© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‼️ We all need to be this guy 👆
An excellent example of someone exercising their God given rights when the tax funded "policy enforcers" attempt to violate them!!
‼️Must watch as he puts these cops in their place!
Notice how all the cops went silent and did not rebuttal when he called them "freemasons" and called out their bosses as pedophiles.