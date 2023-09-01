BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Catherine Austin Fitts Explains Land and Real Estate Stealing Tactics on Lahaina and Elsewhere (2023-08-30)
198 views • 09/01/2023

We talk about the connections between Lahaina and other devastating fires, and their relationship to the WHO/UN agenda.


Catherine Austin Fitts is a legend that needs no introduction. She has an incredible amount of knowledge and experience, both as an investment banker and working in government, and then being prosecuted by the government (former Assistant Secy of Housing) for trying to uncover and fight corruption. She is currently the publisher of the Solari Report.


Learn how the government mafia burns neighborhoods for "redevelopment" (i.e. steal and transfer to their friends in exchange for funding political campaigns). We also talk about global plan of WHO to do the same on pretexts of "pandemics". We discuss what people can do to protect themselves.


Lots of good stuff in here, better watch this one.

tldr:

Lahaina is a Land Grab

WHO "Treaty" is a Land Grab  

  

Source: Sasha Latypova Subtack

whomauiland grablahaina
