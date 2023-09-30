Civil War 2 and Resisting Antichrist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's not coming, it's here -- the civil war and antichrist forces.
The cycles of history and willful ignorance of our historical location.
https://bloodandfaith.com/2023/09/29/civil-war-and-resisting-the-antichrist/
http://people.uncw.edu/kozloffm/glubb.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strauss%E2%80%93Howe_generational_theory