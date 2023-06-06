© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The situation around the dam, from the morning June 6, 2023
Also adding this:
“150 tons of engine oil got into the Dnipro due to the explosion of the hydroelectric power station,” - Office of the President of Ukraine.
At the meeting, the National Security and Defense Council also warned that there is a risk of further leakage of more than 300 tons of oil into the river.