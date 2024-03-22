You're being royally F*CKED by irresistibly convenient invisible radiation ☢️ Book Review of EMF*D

You’ve probably heard before that the EMFs from smartphones, Wifi, and blazing-fast 5G networks are dangerous to your health. You’ve also probably heard that this is just a “crazy conspiracy theory” and that all this wireless radiation is fine. EMF*D thoroughly breaks down the real science on this controversial issue, it’s the latest title from Dr. Mercola, who is a titan in the health freedom movement.





2:24 Addressing the “skeptics”

10:11 Smartphones are the new packs of cigarettes

11:53 Trillion-fold increase in EMFs

13:13 Why EMFs are dangerous

22:00 EMFs = DNA Damage

24:55 Cell Phones Cause Cancer

29:11 EMF Overdose Symptoms

33:02 The 5G Question

39:23 Institutional Betrayal

50:45 EMF Protection Lifehacks

1:00:00 Supplement NAD+

1:14:30 Get an EMF-Detecting Meter

1:17:30 Extreme recommendations

1:21:41 Conclusion





https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1570-emf-d

https://amzn.to/3f3CsG8





