Biden Gets Defensive Over His Memory, Slams Special Counsel Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Joe Biden faces a barrage of reporter questions about his memory, and abilities to handle being Commander in Chief. One America's Lindsey Adams has the latest on Thursday's White House press conference
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html