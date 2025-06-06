Ukrainian MP Artem Dmitruk says Zelensky is stealing payouts meant for families of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

This shows why Ukraine has a problem with Russia's offer to hand over 6,000 fallen soldiers — and why they sabotaged today’s exchange.

Ukrainian MP Artem Dmitruk says Zelensky personally blocked the Russian offer to receive 6,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

ℹ️In August 2024, Dmytruk fled Ukraine after being the sole deputy in the Verkhovna Rada to publicly oppose a law targeting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, where he serves as a subdeacon. He claimed his life was in danger as a result of political persecution.