Episode 3 - Akashic Records with Emily Harrison
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
8 views • 1 week ago

Emily is the Founder/Director of The Akashic Academy, a modern day mystery school that is empowering humanity to find personal freedom through the Akashic Records. By accessing the Akashic Records people can discover their Soul’s mission, the root cause of physical and emotional dis-ease, and learn to find unseen solutions to their most challenging life circumstances. Emily was named one of the five most innovative business women by Entrepreneur Magazine and has been featured on Gaia TV, Coast to Coast radio, MSN.com, HBO, Netflix, Thrive, The Huffington Post, and on stage at Harvard University. Emily was most recently featured on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, for her innovative message of self empowerment through the Akashic Records.


Working with Emily can include learning to read your own Akashic Records, or attending an Akashic immersion on Mount Shasta, helping you quantum jump into the timeline of your highest potential.


Website: www.theakashicacademy.com (5,000+ email list)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theakashicacademy


IG: @theakashicacademy


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theakashicacademywithemily236

Keywords
spiritualityesotericakashic-records
