Syrian leader al-Sharaa (al-Jolani) makes FIRST official visit to Europe
Macron greets him at the Elysee palace.
Syria’s al-Sharaa arrives in France in his first official European trip
Macron calls on al-Sharaa to guarantee ‘equal rights...for all Syrian people’
REMINDER: Al-Sharaa was a notorious jihadist commander. Do you think he’ll listen?