Vaccinated Taylor Swift Gasps For Air During Live Performance.
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Tami's Topics Of The Week
908 views • 11/19/2023

Taylor Swift is touring in Brazil. Not long ago, a few months ago in fact, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was shown selling his soul to Pfizer. He was in an ad instructing people to get the flu shot and the lifesaving Pfizer vaccine in the same arm at the same time, which apparently offers double the immune protection 😀. 

A few months later, a young concrtgoer sadly lost her life due to vax induced cardiac arrest during Ms. Swift's performance in Brazil. Taylor herself is shown in a video struggling to breathe and gasping for air while performing, worrying her fans and leading them to ask if anything is going on with her health wise. She does not smoke cigarettes, and she is not overweight or obese, so clearly at her age, it is the vax.

Keywords
vaccinebrazilconcertcardiac arresttaylor swiftstruggling to breathe
