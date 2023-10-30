Where have all Perth’s blue-tongued lizards gone? MVI_5670

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video was taken in a front garden in
Padbury, a northern suburb of Perth. I have seen this bobtail lizard several
times last warm season, and the house’s owner confirms that she has had it here
for years. They are a territorial lizard, and it has a mate which the owner has
seen before. They pair long term. I don’t see these lizards as much as I did as
a boy, and that is a long time ago. This is disturbing. What’s going on in
addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late
‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of,
these days.