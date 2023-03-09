Another Gym Death 💉

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feb. 18, 2022: Jhoan Montero Villanueva was exercising in the 'Mega Force' gym, located in San Juan de Lurigancho, when he lost consciousness. The users and instructors of the 'Mega Force' gym tried to help him without much luck. The relatives of the 32-year-old report that there was no timely help to transfer him to a hospital. 💉
#DiedSuddenly
#SuddenAdultDeathSyndrome
https://diariocorreo.pe/videos/actualidad/joven-fallece-en-gimnasio-mientras-realizaba-rutina-de-ejercicios-nnav-latv-video-noticia/
Source @Covid BC