This Is Extremely Hard to Watch But You Have To
The father is asking his daughter to forgive him as she takes her last breath,
He says “you'll leave this monstrous world and that I will follow you soon, forgive me I can't save you or do anything. this monstrous world failed to save us.”
As the tanks are surrounding the place...
Source @Real World News