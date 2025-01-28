How Satan Keeps You In Darkness And The Power Of God's Salvation

Understanding Salvation: How Satan Blinds Us



In this episode, we discuss the greatness of God and the importance of taking time to be holy. We dive deep into the topic of salvation, focusing on how Satan keeps people in darkness by blinding their eyes and hardening their hearts. Using various Bible scriptures, we explain how Satan's deception prevents people from seeing the truth and receiving spiritual healing. We also explore how the Holy Spirit works to remove this blindness and bring conviction, leading people to repentance and salvation. Join us as we share the powerful message of God's love and the need to trust Him.



00:00 Introduction and Praise

00:38 The Importance of Salvation

00:58 Satan's Power and Deception

02:14 Spiritual Blindness

02:59 Parables and Understanding

04:01 Conversion and Spiritual Healing

07:18 The Role of the Holy Spirit

07:52 Conviction and Repentance

09:07 The Story of Jonah and Nineveh

10:21 Final Appeal and Conclusion

