How Satan Keeps You In Darkness And The Power Of God's Salvation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Understanding Salvation: How Satan Blinds Us
In this episode, we discuss the greatness of God and the importance of taking time to be holy. We dive deep into the topic of salvation, focusing on how Satan keeps people in darkness by blinding their eyes and hardening their hearts. Using various Bible scriptures, we explain how Satan's deception prevents people from seeing the truth and receiving spiritual healing. We also explore how the Holy Spirit works to remove this blindness and bring conviction, leading people to repentance and salvation. Join us as we share the powerful message of God's love and the need to trust Him.
00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:38 The Importance of Salvation
00:58 Satan's Power and Deception
02:14 Spiritual Blindness
02:59 Parables and Understanding
04:01 Conversion and Spiritual Healing
07:18 The Role of the Holy Spirit
07:52 Conviction and Repentance
09:07 The Story of Jonah and Nineveh
10:21 Final Appeal and Conclusion
00:00Introduction and Praise
00:38The Importance of Salvation
00:58Satan's Power and Deception
02:14Spiritual Blindness
02:59Parables and Understanding
04:01Conversion and Spiritual Healing
07:18The Role of the Holy Spirit
07:52Conviction and Repentance
09:07The Story of Jonah and Nineveh
10:21Final Appeal and Conclusion