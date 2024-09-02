RT News September 2, 2024 3PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 2, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Vladimir Putin touches down in Mongolia as the East-asian country reportedly snubs the International Criminal Court, saying it won't arrest the Russian president on war crimes charges, despite an obligation to do so. A former top US official demands Elon Musk should be the next tech-mogul to put behind bars, claiming his X platform threatens the stability of the country. Ukraine fatigue reaches Germany as parties opposed to never-ending supplies of military aid to Kiev, romp home in key regional elections.