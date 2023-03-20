BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rossangel is a freedom fighter from Puerto Rico. She joins our protest with a framed photo of Mr. Miles Guo to thank for saving millions of lives by exposing the truth about the coronavirus
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
03/20/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bz7xlf922

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Rossangel is a freedom fighter from Puerto Rico. She joins our protest with a framed photo of Mr. Miles Guo to thank for saving millions of lives by exposing the truth about the coronavirus. What has happened to Mr. Miles Guo is very terrifying, but she is standing here with us to take down the CCP together.


【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 罗斯安琪儿是来自波多黎各的自由斗士。 她带着镶在相框里的郭文贵先生的照片加入我们的抗议活动，感谢郭文贵先生揭露中共病毒的真相，拯救了数百万人的生命。 发生在文贵先生身上的事情非常可怕，但是她正站在这里和我们一起灭共。



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
