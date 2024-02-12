Ep. 74: $60B For Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian government canceled elections and killed an American journalist.
Congress is about send them another $60 billion.
J.D. Vance is trying to stop it.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 12 February 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-4/ https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1757159485162799334