© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-mark-of-the-beast-part-2/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "“Soon you will not be able to buy or sell without their mark. For convenience it is placed on the body….. and then it will be connected to their system" says The LORD!"