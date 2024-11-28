NAHAIA DOCUMENTARY DISCLOSURE / INTERVIEW CONTACT OFF WORLD

This wonderful documentary/interview with a courageous woman Nahaia is for our world.

www.nahaia.com

www.biopulse.co.nz

www.feelgoodnow.co.nz





There is a great deal going on mankind is simply ignorant affecting our realm of consciousness.

Nahaia is incredibly courageous given she is a successful business woman to speak on said truths.

This is outside of my wheelhouse so to speak surrounding law, covid 19 lie and the solution.

But we must draw on all truth right now to find away forward to stop this evil.





A Mind is like a parachute ... if it not open it does not work.

This has ultimately been done wake mankind there is something on a massive level occurring.





Take control while you can of your health with MasterPeace, Portable Sauna and Knowledge

Buy MasterPeace at bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

Buy Portable Sauna at www.relaxsaunas.com

DISCOUNT CODE: AWC200 $200 off till Dec 3rd 2024

Discount code : AWC100 $100 off after Dec3 to Jan1st 2025 then $300 price increase

Get this sauna now is it amazing what it will do for your health and family.

Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/