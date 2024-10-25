The first panoramic footage of Selidovo in the DPR, from where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are retreating, was obtained by RIA Novosti.

Adding:

The enemy confirms the breakthrough of significant forces of the Russian Armed Forces into the village of Vishnevoye , which is the rear of the defending group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Selidovo .

As we have already written earlier, this cuts off the enemy's supply and convenient escape route from Selidovo, forcing them to retreat through the only remaining route to the north.

The situation is rapidly approaching the collapse of the city’s defense precisely due to the latest flanking maneuvers of the advancing Russian group.

Adding, writes Wall Street Journal, Elon and Trump :

Elon Musk has been in regular contact with Putin since late 2022, discussing “personal issues, business and geopolitical tensions,” The Wall Street Journal writes, citing sources.

The publication writes that the US government is aware of this, but is keeping the negotiations secret.

In the fall of 2022, political scientist Ian Bremmer said Musk told him about his conversation with Putin and the Kremlin's "red lines" - that Putin intends to preserve Crimea and Ukraine's neutrality "at any cost" and will respond to Ukraine's invasion of the peninsula with nuclear weapons.

Also in late 2023, the Kremlin asked Musk not to turn on Starlink over Taiwan - as a "favor" to Xi Jinping.

WSJ writes that Musk's secret negotiations may confirm Trump's desire to conclude a large-scale deal with Russia, including on Ukraine.





