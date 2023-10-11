The Illuminati Plan For 3 World Wars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three World Wars To Usher In A One-World Religion
* The infamous letter from Albert Pike to Giuseppe Mazzini was allegedly written in 1871 — and outlines a plan to foment three world wars in an attempt to take over the world.
* Whoever wrote that letter had the vision to see where this is all going.
* By manipulating our beliefs and emotions, mankind has been herded into these wars like cattle to the slaughter.
* Emotions are running at an all-time high today.
* Best to breathe deep and get centered.
Reese Reports | 11 October 2023