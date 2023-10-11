BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Illuminati Plan For 3 World Wars
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
338 views • 10/11/2023

Three World Wars To Usher In A One-World Religion

* The infamous letter from Albert Pike to Giuseppe Mazzini was allegedly written in 1871 — and outlines a plan to foment three world wars in an attempt to take over the world.

* Whoever wrote that letter had the vision to see where this is all going.

* By manipulating our beliefs and emotions, mankind has been herded into these wars like cattle to the slaughter.

* Emotions are running at an all-time high today.

* Best to breathe deep and get centered.


Reese Reports | 11 October 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6526bd6fa1be87a989b5198d

communismrevolutionchristianityislamchristendomnew world orderzionismcabalglobalismilluminatifascismconquestnazismgreg reeseatheismexterminationworld waralbert pikenihilismone-world governmentcataclysmsavagerygreat resetone-world religiongiuseppe mazzini
